Canucks Sign and Recall Forward Darren Archibald
February 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed and recalled forward Darren Archibald from the Utica Comets.
Archibald, 27, has recorded 16 points (7-9-16) in 25 games with Utica this season. He currently ranks sixth on the team in points per game (0.64) and seventh in goals. In 2016-17, the 6-3, 212-pound forward led the Comets in goals (23) and points (47) and was the recipient of the Tom McVie Award as the Coach's MVP and the Mohawk Valley Media Player of the Year Award.
In 356 career AHL games over parts of seven seasons split between Chicago and Utica, Archibald has collected 151 points (77-74-151) and 435 penalty minutes. In 16 career NHL games, all with Vancouver during the 2013-14 season, he has recorded a goal and two assists.
A native of Newmarket, Ontario, Archibald was originally signed as a free agent by Vancouver in 2013.
