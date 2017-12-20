CANUCKS RECALL REID BOUCHER, REASSIGN ASHTON SAUTNER TO COMETS AND MACKENZE STEWART TO KALAMAZOO

News Release

Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the Canucks have recalled forward Reid Boucher and reassigned defenseman Ashton Sautner to the Utica Comets. In a separate transaction, the Canucks have reassigned defenseman Mackenze Stewart from the Comets to the Kalamazoo Wings.

Boucher, 24, leads the Comets in goals (13), assists (12) and points (25) through 25 games this season. He also leads the team in shots (88) and is tied for the team lead in power-play goals (5). In 2016-17, the 5-10, 191-pound forward split the season between Vancouver (5-2-7 in 27 games), Nashville (1-0-1 in 3 games) and New Jersey (0-2-2 in 9 games). A native of East Lansing, Michigan, Boucher has appeared in 112 NHL games (17-20-37) and 194 AHL games (76-59-135).

Sautner, 23, has collected a goal and two assists in 21 games with the Comets this season. His +2 rating on the season leads all Comets defensemen while his 29 shots on goal ranks fourth among blueliners. In 118 AHL games over three seasons, the 6-0, 195-pound defenseman has recorded 19 points (5-14-19).

Stewart, 22, skated in two games with the Comets registering five penalty minutes. The Calgary, Alberta native has also dressed in 11 games with the Wings this season amassing three assists and 32 penalty minutes. Last season, the defenseman registered 13 points (6-7-13) and 117 penalty minutes in 70 ECHL games played with the Alaska Aces.

Stewart was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the seventh round (186th overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

