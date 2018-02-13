Canucks Recall Philip Holm, Comets Sign Frankie Simonelli

Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Philip Holm from the Utica Comets. In a separate transaction, Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced that the club has signed defenseman Frankie Simonelli to a professional tryout contract.

Holm, 26, has skated in 42 games with the Comets this season, leading all blueliners and ranking third on the team with 29 points (11-18-29). The 6-1, 190-pound also leads Comets defensemen in goals, power-play goals (7), assists and shots on goal (97). Holm spent the 2016-17 with the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League where he posted 21 points (4-17-21) in 52 games.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Holm was signed by Vancouver as a free agent on May 26, 2017.

Simonelli, 25, has dressed in 46 games with the South Carolina Stingrays this season, leading all defensemen with 30 points (8-22-30) and ranking second on the team in assists. The Bensenville, Illinois native has appeared in 64 career AHL games registering 12 points (3-9-12).

The 5-10, 200-pound defenseman is playing in his third professional season out of the University of Wisconsin. Simonelli was named to the Big Ten Second All-Star Team and presented the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in his senior season, assisting the Badgers to a Big Ten tournament title. He was also named to the All-Academic Team twice in his collegiate career.

