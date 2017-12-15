Canucks Recall Michael Chaput and Thatcher Demko

News Release

Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced that the club has recalled forward Michael Chaput and goaltender Thatcher Demko from the Utica Comets.

Chaput, 25, has collected 15 points (8-7-15) in 20 games and ranks third in team scoring for Utica this year. He has appeared in 266 career AHL games and collected 171 points (68-103-171).

Demko, 21, ranks tied for seventh in the AHL for wins (eight), 12th in save percentage (.920) and 14th in goals against average (2.50). Demko made his professional debut in 2016-17 and posted a record of 22-17-1.

