Canucks Recall Michael Chaput and Thatcher Demko

News Release

Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled forward Michael Chaput and goaltender Thatcher Demko from the Utica Comets.

Chaput, 25, has collected 15 points (8-7-15) in 20 games and ranks third in team scoring for Utica this year. He has appeared in 266 career AHL games and collected 171 points (68-103-171).

Demko, 21, ranks tied for seventh in the AHL for wins (eight), 12th in save percentage (.920) and 14th in goals against average (2.50). Demko made his professional debut in 2016-17 and posted a record of 22-17-1.

