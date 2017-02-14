Canucks Recall Gaunce from Comets

Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled forward Brendan Gaunce from the Utica Comets.

Gaunce, 22, has played four games with the Comets this season and recorded three points (2-1-3) and two penalty minutes. In 47 games with Vancouver during the 2016-17 season, he has five assists and 27 penalty minutes. The 6-2, 217-pound forward made his NHL debut last season playing 20 games with one goal (1-0-1) and two penalty minutes.

Gaunce played another 46 games with Utica during 2015-16 where he totaled 38 points (17-21-38) and 16 penalty minutes. The Markham, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the first round, 26th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

The Comets are back in action Wednesday night as they take on the Toronto Marlies. Puck drops at the Utica Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), Snapchat (@UticaComets) and the Comets YouTube Channel.

