Canucks Recall Forward Reid Boucher

February 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the Canucks have recalled forward Reid Boucher.

Boucher, 24, leads the Comets in goals (22) and points (41) through 38 games this season. He also leads the team in shots (145) and is tied for the team lead in power-play goals (7). In addition, Boucher has skated in three games with the Canucks this season. In 2016-17, the 5-10, 191-pound forward split the season between Vancouver (5-2-7 in 27 games), Nashville (1-0-1 in 3 games) and New Jersey (0-2-2 in 9 games). A native of East Lansing, Michigan, Boucher has appeared in 115 NHL games (17-20-37) and 207 AHL games (85-66-151).

