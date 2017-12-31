Canucks Recall Forward Michael Chaput

December 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets
News Release
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled forward Michael Chaput from the Utica Comets
Chaput, 25, has appeared in three games with Vancouver and 23 games with the Comets (9-7-16). He is tied for the Comets lead in power play goals (five) and ranks second in goals and third in points. The 6-2, 204-pound native of Ile Bizard, Quebec has appeared in 269 career AHL games and collected 172 points (69-103-172).
