Canucks Recall Forward Michael Chaput

Utica Comets

December 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets

News Release

Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled forward Michael Chaput from the Utica Comets

Chaput, 25, has appeared in three games with Vancouver and 23 games with the Comets (9-7-16). He is tied for the Comets lead in power play goals (five) and ranks second in goals and third in points. The 6-2, 204-pound native of Ile Bizard, Quebec has appeared in 269 career AHL games and collected 172 points (69-103-172).

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), Snapchat (@UticaComets) and the Comets YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board

American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2017



Sports

Sports

Services

Services

Services

About Us

Team/League Services

OurSports Central, The Leader in Alternative and Minor League Sports Coverage Copyright © 2017 OurSports Central