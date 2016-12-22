Canucks Recall Forward Anton Rodin from Conditioning Stint with the Comets

December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled forward Anton Rodin from a conditioning stint with the Utica Comets.

Rodin, 26, appeared in three games for the Comets, registering one assist during his conditioning stint. Last season, Rodin collected 37 points (16-21-37) in 33 games for Brynas IF Gavle. He received the Gold Helmet Award as MVP of the Swedish Hockey League in 2015.16.

The Stockholm, Sweden native was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks 53rd overall in the second round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

