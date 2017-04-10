Canucks Reassign Three Players to the Comets

April 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets
News Release
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Richard Bachman and forwards Nikolay Goldobin and Yan-Pavel Laplante to the Utica Comets.
Bachman, 29, has split the season between the Canucks (2-3-0 along with a .920 save percentage and 2.64 goals against average in five games played) and the Utica Comets (12-11-0 along with .909 save percentage and 2.60 goals against average in 26 games played). In 47 career NHL games split between Vancouver, Edmonton and Dallas, the 5-10, 183-pound goaltender has a record of 20-17-2 along with a .906 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average.
A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Bachman was selected by Dallas in the fourth round, 120th overall, at the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.
Goldobin, 21, has appeared in 12 games for Vancouver since being acquired from San Jose on February 28, registering three goals (3-0-3). Prior to the trade, the 5-11, 180-pound forward played in two games for the Sharks and in 46 games for the San Jose Barracuda. With the Barracuda, he recorded 41 points (15-26-41) and ranked third on the team in scoring. In 23 career NHL games split between Vancouver and San Jose, Goldobin has registered five points (4-1-5).
A native of Moscow, Russia, Goldobin was selected by San Jose in the first round, 27th overall, at the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
Laplante, 21, has split the season between the Utica Comets (0-1-1 in 13 games) and the Alaska Aces (9-11-20 in 38 games). His nine goals and 20 points with Alaska rank him second on the team among rookies, while his 11 assists rank him third among Aces rookies. Prior to making his professional hockey debut this season, the 6-0, 183-pound forward appeared in 251 QJMHL regular season games over five seasons, registering 183 points (90-93-183) and 237 penalty minutes.
A native of Ste. Martine, Quebec, Laplante was originally selected by Arizona in the third round, 62nd overall, at the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
#
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2017
- Minnesota Signs Carson Soucy - Iowa Wild
- Canucks Reassign Three Players to the Comets - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets On-Sale Tuesday, April 11 - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Head into Last Week of the Regular Season - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Reassign Forwards Alex Belzile and Julian Nantel, and Mason Geertsen to Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Sterling Earns Chicago Wolves' Dan Snyder Man of the Year Award - Chicago Wolves
- Week 26 Recap - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Release Danforth from Ato - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Assign Three to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Amerks Weekly Schedule - Week of April 10 - Rochester Americans
- Bleackley, Musil Join Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Goaltender Jack Campbell Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Ontario Reign
- Ontario's Jack Campbell Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Wolf Pack Weekly, April 10-16 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 'canes Reassign Tolchinsky To Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Robert Hagg and Anthony Stolarz Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Shutout for Second Straight Night - Utica Comets
- Griffins Earn Late Point, Fall to Monsters in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Come up Short in 4-3 Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Latta Extends Point Streak as Hogs Fall 3-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rittich's 47-Save Performance Earns Heat Crucial Point - Stockton Heat
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wild Sinks Admirals in OT 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Binnington, Wolves Boost Lead in Central Division - Chicago Wolves
- Hannikainen Hoists Cleveland to 4-3 Shootout - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers 3, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Secures 2016-17 Atlantic Divsion - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins