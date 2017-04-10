Canucks Reassign Three Players to the Comets

News Release

Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Richard Bachman and forwards Nikolay Goldobin and Yan-Pavel Laplante to the Utica Comets.

Bachman, 29, has split the season between the Canucks (2-3-0 along with a .920 save percentage and 2.64 goals against average in five games played) and the Utica Comets (12-11-0 along with .909 save percentage and 2.60 goals against average in 26 games played). In 47 career NHL games split between Vancouver, Edmonton and Dallas, the 5-10, 183-pound goaltender has a record of 20-17-2 along with a .906 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average.

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Bachman was selected by Dallas in the fourth round, 120th overall, at the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

Goldobin, 21, has appeared in 12 games for Vancouver since being acquired from San Jose on February 28, registering three goals (3-0-3). Prior to the trade, the 5-11, 180-pound forward played in two games for the Sharks and in 46 games for the San Jose Barracuda. With the Barracuda, he recorded 41 points (15-26-41) and ranked third on the team in scoring. In 23 career NHL games split between Vancouver and San Jose, Goldobin has registered five points (4-1-5).

A native of Moscow, Russia, Goldobin was selected by San Jose in the first round, 27th overall, at the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Laplante, 21, has split the season between the Utica Comets (0-1-1 in 13 games) and the Alaska Aces (9-11-20 in 38 games). His nine goals and 20 points with Alaska rank him second on the team among rookies, while his 11 assists rank him third among Aces rookies. Prior to making his professional hockey debut this season, the 6-0, 183-pound forward appeared in 251 QJMHL regular season games over five seasons, registering 183 points (90-93-183) and 237 penalty minutes.

A native of Ste. Martine, Quebec, Laplante was originally selected by Arizona in the third round, 62nd overall, at the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

