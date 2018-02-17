Canucks Reassign Reid Boucher to Comets
February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned forward Reid Boucher to the Utica Comets.
Boucher, 24, has split the season between Vancouver and Utica, collecting two goals in eight games with the Canucks and 41 points (22-19-41) in 38 games with the Comets. Boucher was named to the 2018 AHL All-Star game.
Last season, Boucher made his debut with the Canucks, collecting seven points (2-5-7) in 27 games. He has appeared in 207 career AHL games and has registered 151 points (85-66-151) and 68 penalty minutes.
The Lansing, Michigan native was originally selected in the fourth round, 99th overall, in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.