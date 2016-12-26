Canucks Reassign Laplante from Alaska to Utica
December 26, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Vancouver Canucks announced today that the club has reassigned forward Yan-Pavel Laplante from the Alaska Aces to the Utica Comets.
Laplante, 21, skated in five games with the Aces posting one assist and four penalty minutes. In addition, the forward has dressed in 11 games with the Comets this year registering two penalty minutes. During his junior career, he appeared in 63 regular season games for the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL, where he established career-highs in goals (34), assists (31), points (65), shots (233), and plus-minus (+17). The 6'0", 183-pound forward also tallied eight points (3-5-8) in 10 playoff games. In 251 QJMHL regular season games over five seasons, Laplante has registered 183 points (90-93-183) and 237 penalty minutes.
A native of Ste. Martine, Quebec, Laplante was signed by Vancouver as a free agent on May 16, 2016.
