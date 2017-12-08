Canucks Reassign Goaltender Thatcher Demko

December 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets
News Release
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Thatcher Demko to the Utica Comets.
Demko, 21, has appeared in 15 games with the Comets this season and ranks tied for seventh in the AHL for wins (eight), 13th in save percentage (.920) and 15th in goals against average (2.50). The San Diego, California native made his professional debut in 2016-17 and posted a record of 22-17-1.
