Canucks Reassign Forward Michael Chaput to the Comets

News Release

Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned forward Michael Chaput to the Utica Comets.

Chaput, 25, has appeared in nine games with Vancouver and 23 games with Utica (9-7-16). He ranks tied for second on the Comets in goals, tied for fifth in points and third in power-play goals (5). The 6-2, 204-pound native of Ile Bizard, Quebec has appeared in 269 career AHL games and collected 172 points (69-103-172).

The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic will be hosted at the newly renovated Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. The two-day event includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, January 28, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, January 29 and the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge later that evening. The Skills Competition and the All-Star Challenge will take place in downtown Utica; all other events during the All-Star Classic will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. For tickets to the two-day event, visit empirestatetix.com.

