Canucks Reassign Defenseman Andrey Pedan to the Comets
January 2, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned defenseman Andrey Pedan to the Utica Comets.
Pedan, 23, has appeared in 19 games with Utica this season recording two goals, one assist (2-1-3) and 30 penalty minutes. The 6-5, 218-pound defenseman made his NHL debut with the Canucks in 2015-16 playing 13 games and recording 18 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 45 games for Utica last season, registering career-highs in games played, goals (7), assists (14) and points (21).
Pedan was acquired from the New York Islanders in exchange for Alexandre Mallet and a 2016 third-round selection on November 25, 2014. He was originally selected by the New York Islanders, 63rd overall, at the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.
