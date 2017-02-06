Canucks Reassign Brendan Gaunce to the Comets

February 6, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned forward Brendan Gaunce to the Utica Comets.

Gaunce, 22, has appeared in 47 games with Vancouver this season recording five assists (0-5-5) and 27 penalty minutes. The 6-2, 217-pound forward made his NHL debut in 2015-16 playing 20 games for the Canucks with one goal (1-0-1) and two penalty minutes. Gaunce played another 46 games with Utica during the 2015-16 season where he totaled 38 points (17-21-38) and 16 penalty minutes.

The Markham, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the first round, 26th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

The Comets are back in action on Tuesday against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at the Ricoh Coliseum. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), Snapchat (@UticaComets) and the Comets YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.