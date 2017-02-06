Canucks Reassign Brendan Gaunce to the Comets
February 6, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned forward Brendan Gaunce to the Utica Comets.
Gaunce, 22, has appeared in 47 games with Vancouver this season recording five assists (0-5-5) and 27 penalty minutes. The 6-2, 217-pound forward made his NHL debut in 2015-16 playing 20 games for the Canucks with one goal (1-0-1) and two penalty minutes. Gaunce played another 46 games with Utica during the 2015-16 season where he totaled 38 points (17-21-38) and 16 penalty minutes.
The Markham, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the first round, 26th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
The Comets are back in action on Tuesday against the Toronto Marlies. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at the Ricoh Coliseum. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.
