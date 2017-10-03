October 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets
News Release
CANUCKS FINALIZE ROSTER, COMETS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today the club's 23-man roster to start the 2017-18 season. In addition, Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced one roster move, giving the Comets a total of 29 players.
The following player has been released from their PTO in Vancouver:
Darren Archibald Left Wing
The following player has been released from their ATO in Utica:
Brett McKenzie Center
For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), Snapchat (@UticaComets) and the Comets YouTube Channel.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Andy Zilch
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
andyzilch@uticacomets.com
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2017
- Chicago Wolves and Foley Family Charitable Trust Donate $200,000 To Las Vegas Victims, First Respond - Chicago Wolves
- Blue Jackets Assign Markus Nutivaara, Loan Josh - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Signs Malone, Announces Opening Day Roster - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Sign Kevin Spinozzi to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ben Holmstrom Returns for Third Season in Bridgeport - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Shipachyov, Theodore, Tuch Set to Join Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Close Preseason Tonight vs. San - Ontario Reign
- Blackhawks Make Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Finalize Roster, Comets Announce Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Motte, Ramage, Sherwood To - Cleveland Monsters