CANUCKS FINALIZE ROSTER, COMETS ANNOUNCE ROSTER MOVES

Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today the club's 23-man roster to start the 2017-18 season. In addition, Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced one roster move, giving the Comets a total of 29 players.

The following player has been released from their PTO in Vancouver:

Darren Archibald Left Wing

The following player has been released from their ATO in Utica:

Brett McKenzie Center

