CANUCKS ACQUIRE FORWARD NIC DOWD FROM LOS ANGELES IN EXCHANGE FOR JORDAN SUBBAN

Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the Canucks have acquired forward Nic Dowd from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Jordan Subban.

Dowd, 27, has appeared in 16 games (0-1-1) with the Kings this season where he ranks fourth on the team in faceoff win percentage (51.92%; minimum 50 faceoffs). In his first full NHL season in 2016-17, the 6-2, 197-pound forward ranked 10th on the team in scoring with 22 points (6-16-22). Over parts of three AHL seasons, Dowd has recorded 92 points (23-69-92) in 140 games. He has also collected 25 points (12-13-25) in 36 AHL playoff games and in 2015 he registered 13 points (7-6-13) in 19 playoff games, helping the Manchester Monarchs win the Calder Cup championship.

Dowd made his professional debut in 2014, appearing in seven regular season games (0-3-3) and four postseason games (1-0-1) with the Monarchs after wrapping up his collegiate career at St. Cloud State University (NCAA). Dowd, a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2014, recorded 40 points (22-18-40) in 38 games during his senior season in 2013-14.

A native of Huntsville, Alabama, Dowd was selected by Los Angeles in the seventh round, 198th overall, at the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

