Cannata\\"s 30-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 1-0 Win

News Release

WINDSOR, CO. - Colorado Eagles goaltender Joe Cannata registered his first shutout as an Eagle and fourth shutout as a professional, stopping all 30 shots he faced in Colorado's 1-0 shootout victory over the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday. Drayson Bowman and Jake Marto each lit the lamp in the shootout, while Cannata denied both of the Grizzlies he faced in the effort.

After a scoreless first period that saw the Eagles kill off four Utah power plays, the two teams would again remain scoreless through the middle frame of the contest. The Grizzlies would finish the first 40 minutes of the game by outshooting the Eagles 24-10, but stellar play by both goaltenders would prevent either team from putting a notch on the scoreboard.

The third period would see the Eagles outshoot Utah 9-3, but both Cannata and Grizzlies goaltender Kevin Carr stood tall to force sudden-death overtime. Colorado would register four shots in the extra frame, while Utah notched three, but the deadlock would continue through the additional five minutes of action.

As the two teams headed to a shootout, Cannata would deny offerings from both Kyle Thomas and Erik Higby, while Marto and Bowman each found the back of the net to give the Eagles the victory.

The win was Colorado's third consecutive and second straight in a shootout, after defeating the Kansas City Mavericks 4-3 on Sunday. The Eagles finished the game going 0-for-3 on the power play, while holding the Grizzlies to a 0-for-4 mark on the man-advantage.

Colorado concludes its two-game homestand when they take on the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, December 22nd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

