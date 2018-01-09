Cannata Registers 51-Save Shutout in 3-0 Victory Over

January 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles
News Release
TULSA, OK. - Eagles goaltender Joe Cannata turned aside all 51 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season, as Colorado defeated the Tulsa Oilers 3-0 on Sunday. Forward Brady Shaw notched a pair of goals, while fellow forward Ryan Harrison collected his eighth goal of the year in the winning effort.
Colorado raced out to an early lead when Harrison forced a turnover at center ice and raced between the circles before snapping the puck past Oilers goalie Jake Hildebrand to give the Eagles the 1-0 advantage just 5:16 into the contest. The opening 20 minutes would see Colorado outshoot Tulsa 13-9, but the Oilers would hold the Eagles 0-for-3 on the power play in the first period of action.
Colorado would kill off an early opportunity on the power play for Tulsa to begin the second period and followed that up by growing the lead to 2-0 when Shaw beat Hildebrand five-hole at the 10:04 mark of the middle frame. Cannata would play an exceptional 20 minutes, as he stopped all 29 shots that the Oilers threw onto the net in the second period.
Tulsa would fire 13 more shots on net in the third period and they would pull Hildebrand in favor of the extra attacker late in the contest, but it would be the Eagles who would capitalize with an empty-netter from Shaw with just 15 seconds remaining in the third period to give Colorado the 3-0 victory.
The Eagles finished the contest going 0-for-5 on the power play, but were a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles return home to face the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday, January 10th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
