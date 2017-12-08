December 8, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles
News Release
Cannata Recalled on Emergency Basis to San Antonio
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that goaltender Joe Cannata has been recalled by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. The move comes after Rampage goaltender Ville Husso was called-up to the St. Louis Blues on an Emergency basis. Cannata has notched a 7-0-1-0 record this season with Colorado, complimented by a 2.10 goals-against average and a .928 save-percentage.
Colorado returns to action when the Eagles take on the Rapid City Rush on Friday, December 8th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.
