Cannata Reassigned to Colorado

News Release

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that goaltender Joe Cannata has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team\'s AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Cannata has notched a 7-0-1-0 record this season with Colorado, complimented by a 2.10 goals-against average and a .928 save-percentage.

The 27 year-old has seen action in two AHL games with the Rampage this season, going 1-0-0 with a 2.23 GAA in those contests.

Colorado returned to action when the Eagles travel to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center were to take on the Rapid City Rush.

