Cannata Blanks Oilers with 51-Save Shutout

News Release

TULSA, OK - The Colorado Eagles defeated the Tulsa Oilers 3-0 Sunday behind a 51-save performance by goaltender Joe Cannata at the BOK Center.

Colorado scored its first goal when Ryan Harrison raced in on a breakaway and snapped a shot past Oilers goaltender Jake Hildebrand, who stopped 12 of 13 shots in the frame. The Oilers penalty kill was perfect in the period against one of the league's top power plays. The Eagles led 1-0 after one.

The Eagles opened their lead up to 2-0 when Brady Shaw sent a shot through the legs of Hildebrand from between the circles where he was left all alone. Tulsa put 29 shots on net in the middle frame, but again, Cannata stopped everything he saw.

Cannata and the Eagles cruised to victory in the third period, as Ben Storm added an empty net goal late to complete the scoring. Tulsa outshot Colorado 51-34 in the loss.

The Oilers will return to action Wednesday, when they welcome the Wichita Thunder to the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center at 7:05pm.

