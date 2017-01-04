Canes Recall Michael Leighton From Charlotte
January 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The goalie carousel continues for the Checkers, as the Hurricanes have recalled Michael Leighton and assigned Daniel Altshuller.
Carolina brought Altshuller up Tuesday morning after Eddie Lack was ruled out with a concussion. The third-year pro served as a backup to Cam Ward during the Hurricanes' 3-1 loss to New Jersey that night. He now returns back to Charlotte where he has logged five games this season, the most recent one coming on Dec. 17.
Leighton returns to the NHL level after a stint as the Hurricanes' number two goalie earlier this season. The veteran spent the majority of his time in Carolina backing up Ward when Lack was originally lost to injury, but went 2-1-0 in three appearances. Leighton, who is responsible for eight of the Checkers' 12 wins this season, has started each of the last four contests for Charlotte. After starting the year 6-0-0, he is 2-5-2 in his last nine appearances.
With Leighton in the NHL and rookie Alex Nedeljkovic in the ECHL, Altshuller is poised to handle the bulk of the crease time for the time being. He will be joined by C.J. Motte, recently named an ECHL All Star, who signed a PTO with the Checkers Tuesday.
