CANES RECALL LUCAS WALLMARK FROM CHARLOTTE

Brett Pesce placed on injured reserve with upper-body injury

RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Lucas Wallmark from the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers. In addition, the Hurricanes placed defenseman Brett Pesce on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Wallmark, 22, made his season debut for the Hurricanes on Dec. 30, scoring his first career goal against St. Louis, and has registered three points (1g, 2a) in 10 career NHL games with the Hurricanes. The Umea, Sweden, native has recorded 23 points (7g, 16a) in 20 games with the Checkers this season. Wallmark was drafted by Carolina in the fourth round, 97th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft, and has totaled 69 points (31g, 38a) in 87 AHL games with Charlotte.

The Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals tonight at PNC Arena (7:30 p.m., FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network).

