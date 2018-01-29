CANES RECALL FLEURY FROM CHARLOTTE

RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Haydn Fleury from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers.

Fleury, 21, appeared in one game for the Checkers during the NHL All-Star break, a 4-0 Charlotte loss in Hartford. The Carlyle, Saskatchewan, native has registered six assists in 39 games with the Hurricanes this season. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 7 against Minnesota and earned his first NHL points with two assists at Toronto on Oct. 26. Fleury ranks fourth among rookie NHL defensemen in blocked shots (55) this season and tied for ninth in assists. The 6'3", 221-pound defenseman has recorded 27 points (8g, 19a) in 71 career AHL games with Charlotte.

The Hurricanes begin a season-long, eight-game homestand on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena (7 p.m., FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network).

