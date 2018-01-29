January 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers
News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Haydn Fleury from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers.
Fleury, 21, appeared in one game for the Checkers during the NHL All-Star break, a 4-0 Charlotte loss in Hartford. The Carlyle, Saskatchewan, native has registered six assists in 39 games with the Hurricanes this season. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 7 against Minnesota and earned his first NHL points with two assists at Toronto on Oct. 26. Fleury ranks fourth among rookie NHL defensemen in blocked shots (55) this season and tied for ninth in assists. The 6'3", 221-pound defenseman has recorded 27 points (8g, 19a) in 71 career AHL games with Charlotte.
The Hurricanes begin a season-long, eight-game homestand on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena (7 p.m., FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2018
- Wolf Pack's John Gilmour Wins AHL Skills - Hartford Wolf Pack
- BLUE JACKETS RECALL FOUR, ASSIGN ANDRE BENOIT, JEFF ZATKOFF TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- COLORADO AVALANCHE RECALL DOMINIC TONINATO, DAVID WARSOFSKY AND ANDREI MIRONOV FROM SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Rampage
- CANES RECALL FLEURY FROM CHARLOTTE - Charlotte Checkers
- SERGEY ZBOROVSKIY REASSIGNED TO GREENVILLE - Hartford Wolf Pack
- SYRACUSE CRUNCH LOAN SHANE CONACHER, TY LONEY TO ADIRONDACK THUNDER - Syracuse Crunch