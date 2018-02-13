Canes Recall Brown from Charlotte
February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Patrick Brown from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers.
Brown, 25, has registered 20 points (6g, 14a) in 44 games with the Checkers this season and ranks fourth on the team in plus/minus (+16). The Bloomfield Hills, MI, native has recorded two points (1g, 1a) in 28 career NHL games with Carolina and skated in a career-high 14 games with the Hurricanes last season. Brown signed with Carolina as a free agent on April 12, 2014, following his four-year collegiate career at Boston College.
The Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Thursday (7 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network). For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.