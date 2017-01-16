'canes Recall Alex Nedeljkovic From Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (nuh-DEHL-koh-vihch) from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. The team also reassigned goaltender Michael Leighton to Charlotte.

This marks the first NHL recall for the 21-year-old Nedeljkovic, the Hurricanes' second-round (37th overall) pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. The Parma, OH, native has split the 2016-17 season, his first season as a professional, between Charlotte and the ECHL's Florida Everblades. With the Checkers, Nedeljkovic (6'0", 198 lbs.) has posted a 5-12-0 record, with a 3.30 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage in 18 appearances. In three games with the Everblades, Nedeljkovic has gone 2-0-0 with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m., FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network). For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

