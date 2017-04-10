\\"canes Reassign Tolchinsky To Charlotte

News Release

RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Sergey Tolchinsky to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Tolchinsky, 22, was recalled from Charlotte on April 7, and played in Carolina's final two games of the 2016-17 season, registering one assist. The Moscow native is in his second full professional season and has scored seven goals and earned 15 assists (22 points) in 57 games with the Checkers this season. He made his NHL debut with Carolina on March 31, 2016, and earned one assist in his two games last season with the Hurricanes. Tolchinsky (5'8", 170 lbs.) signed with Carolina as a free agent in August 2013, and has scored 21 goals and earned 37 assists (58 points) in 130 career AHL regular-season games with Charlotte.

The Carolina Hurricanes will hold their end-of-season player media availability on Monday at 4 p.m. in the team's locker room at PNC Arena. On Wednesday, Executive Vice President and General Manager Ron Francis and Head Coach Bill Peters will hold a joint end-of-season news conference at noon in media room at PNC Arena.


