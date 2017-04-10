April 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers
News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Sergey Tolchinsky to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Tolchinsky, 22, was recalled from Charlotte on April 7, and played in Carolina's final two games of the 2016-17 season, registering one assist. The Moscow native is in his second full professional season and has scored seven goals and earned 15 assists (22 points) in 57 games with the Checkers this season. He made his NHL debut with Carolina on March 31, 2016, and earned one assist in his two games last season with the Hurricanes. Tolchinsky (5'8", 170 lbs.) signed with Carolina as a free agent in August 2013, and has scored 21 goals and earned 37 assists (58 points) in 130 career AHL regular-season games with Charlotte.
The Carolina Hurricanes will hold their end-of-season player media availability on Monday at 4 p.m. in the team's locker room at PNC Arena. On Wednesday, Executive Vice President and General Manager Ron Francis and Head Coach Bill Peters will hold a joint end-of-season news conference at noon in media room at PNC Arena. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2017
- 'canes Reassign Tolchinsky To Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Robert Hagg and Anthony Stolarz Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Shutout for Second Straight Night - Utica Comets
- Griffins Earn Late Point, Fall to Monsters in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Come up Short in 4-3 Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Latta Extends Point Streak as Hogs Fall 3-1 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rittich's 47-Save Performance Earns Heat Crucial Point - Stockton Heat
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wild Sinks Admirals in OT 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Binnington, Wolves Boost Lead in Central Division - Chicago Wolves
- Hannikainen Hoists Cleveland to 4-3 Shootout - Cleveland Monsters
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers 3, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Secures 2016-17 Atlantic Divsion - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins