'Canes Reassign Brown to Charlotte
February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forward Patrick Brown to the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers.
Brown, 25, did not appear in either of Carolina's two games since his recall on Tuesday. The Bloomfield Hills, MI, native has registered 20 points (6g, 14a) in 44 games with the Checkers this season and ranks fourth on the team in plus/minus (+16). Brown has recorded two points (1g, 1a) in 28 career NHL games with Carolina and skated in a career-high 14 games with the Hurricanes last season. Brown signed with Carolina as a free agent on April 12, 2014, following his four-year collegiate career at Boston College.
The Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Sunday (5 p.m., FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network). For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
