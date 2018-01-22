\\"CANES ASSIGN McKEOWN TO CHARLOTTE

News Release

Defenseman has played three games with the Hurricanes this season

RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Roland McKeown (mick-CUE-in) to the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers.

McKeown, 22, has earned two assists in three games with the Hurricanes this season. The Listowel, Ont., native made his NHL/Hurricanes debut on Nov. 4 at Arizona and earned his first NHL/Hurricanes points with two assists against Florida on Nov. 7. McKeown currently ranks tied for fourth in the AHL in plus/minus (+23) and has notched 13 points (3g, 10a) in 37 games with the Checkers this season.

The 6'1", 195-pound defenseman has totaled 25 points (4g, 21a) in 112 career AHL games for Charlotte. He was acquired by the Hurricanes from the Kings on Feb. 25, 2015, along with a first-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft (Julien Gauthier) in exchange for Andrej Sekera.

The Carolina Hurricanes kick off a two-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network).


