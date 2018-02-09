Canes Assign Jooris and Kruger to Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned forwards Josh Jooris and Marcus Kruger to the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers.

Jooris, 27, registered six points (3g, 3a) in 30 games with the Hurricanes this season. The 6'1", 187-pound right wing made his Hurricanes debut on Oct. 17 at Edmonton and scored his first Hurricanes goals with two goals at Toronto on Oct. 26. Jooris has earned 55 points (23g, 32a) in 203 career NHL games with Calgary, NY Rangers, Arizona and Carolina. In addition, Jooris has recorded 27 points (11g, 16a) in 75 career AHL games with Abbotsford and Adirondack.

Kruger, 27, tallied six points (1g, 5a) in 48 games with Carolina this season. The 6'0", 186-pound center earned his first Hurricanes point with an assist in his Hurricanes debut on Oct. 7 against Minnesota. Kruger has registered 111 points (34g, 77a) in 446 career NHL games with Chicago and Carolina. Kruger appeared in 34 AHL games with Rockford during the 2012-13 season and recorded 22 points (8g, 14a).

The Hurricanes continue their season-long, eight-game homestand tonight against the Vancouver Canucks at PNC Arena (7:30 p.m., FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network). For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

