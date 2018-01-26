\\"CANES ASSIGN FLEURY TO CHARLOTTE

January 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers
News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Haydn Fleury to the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers.
Fleury, 21, has registered six assists in 39 games with the Hurricanes this season. The Carlyle, Saskatchewan, native made his NHL debut on Oct. 7 against Minnesota and earned his first NHL points with two assists at Toronto on Oct. 26. Fleury ranks fourth among rookie NHL defensemen in blocked shots (55) this season and tied for ninth in assists. The 6'3", 221-pound defenseman has recorded 27 points (8g, 19a) in 70 career AHL games with Charlotte.
The Hurricanes begin a season-long, eight-game homestand on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators at PNC Arena (7 p.m., FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network).
