Cancer Awareness Night I First 3,000 Fans Receive A Free Schedule Magnet

News Release

SAN DIEGO (Saturday, November 4, 2017 - #17-MP02 - The 14-time champion San Diego Sockers open the home portion of their schedule against the visiting Syracuse Silver Knights on Sunday, November 5, 5:05 p.m., at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego . The game will be broadcast on MASL.TV on YouTube.

San Diego started the season with a 9-5 road win over the El Paso Coyotes. Captain Kraig Chiles led the team with three goals and two assists for five points. The Sockers were never in full control of the match, which went back and forth for over three quarters. Finally, late in the fourth period, San Diego pulled away with three goals. Goalkeeper Boris Pardo made some big saves en route to making 13 stops on 18 shots.

The play of the team was uneven at times, but that is to be expected in a season opener after only playing one preseason game. However, San Diego did show signs of what could be a potent offensive attack from a variety of players. Two newcomers, Raymundo Contreras and Hiram Ruiz, each netted goals in their Sockers' debut.

Sunday's home opener is Cancer Awareness Night and the first 3,000 supporters will receive a free Sockers schedule magnet. The gates will open 30 minutes earlier at 3:30 p.m. Parking at the Valley View Casino Center is always free, courtesy of the team.

The game will be broadcast on MASL.TV on YouTube with Craig Elsten and Nate Abaurrea on the call.

Supporters can also follow on social media at @SanDiegoSockers.

San Diego returns to the Valley View Casino Center on Sunday, November 12, 5:05 p.m., for a match against division rival Tacoma. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com or by calling 866-799-GOAL (4625).

SAN DIEGO VS. SYRACUSE

HEAD COACH

Phil Salvagio, 9th year Ryan Hall, 1st

BY THE NUMBERS

Records

1-0, 1st Pacific 1-0, 1st Eastern

Form

Won 1 Won 1

Last Match

@EL Paso, 9-5 W @Turlock,7-6 W(OT)

Leading Scorer

Chiles, 5 pts. Ubiparipovic, 4 pts.

Leading Goalkeeper

Pardo,1-0, 5.00 GAA Coughlin,1-0, 5.40

SYRACUSE UPDATE

Kenardo Forbes was the hero for the Silver Knights against Turlock on Friday night. He scored the game-winning goal with 3:17 left in overtime to give Syracuse a 7-6 win. The last time Syracuse won an overtime game was back on January 27, 2017.

NEXT THREE MATCHES

11/12 v. Tacoma, 5:05 p.m.

11/19 v. Ontario, 5:05 p.m.

12/1 @ Tacoma, 7:35 p.m.

