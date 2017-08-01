Canaries Sign IF Tyler Wolfe, Place Mele on Inactive List

News Release

Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries signed former Houston Astros minor league infielder Tyler Wolfe and placed infielder Louis Mele on the inactive list.

Wolfe was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 39th round of the 2016 MLB Draft after playing two seasons at Kansas State University.

Wolfe started every game his senior season at Kansas State, hitting .284 (61-for-215) with 11 doubles, 3 home runs, 37 RBI, 32 runs and 22 walks in 57 games.

Prior to joining the Wildcats, Wolfe spent two seasons at Des Moines Area Community College in 2013-14, where he was named to the NJCAA Region XI Second Team and all-conference as a shortstop in 2014.

Wolfe spent two seasons in the Astros system before joining the Sioux Falls Canaries in the Independent ranks. In two seasons with Houston's Rookie, Single-A, High-A and Double-AA affiliates, Wolfe hit .205/.289/.277 with 7 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 26 RBI in 76 games.

Most recently, Wolfe played 12 games with the Corpus Christi Hooks, Houston's Double-A affiliate, hitting .167 (16-for-96) with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI.

Louis Mele hit .247/.302/.360 in 23 games with the Sioux Falls Canaries this season, including four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI.

The Canaries continue their three-game set in Fargo on Tuesday against the RedHawks. RHP Bryce Morrow (1-4, 5.53 ERA) will take the hill against the RedHawks in game two of the three game set, facing RHP Jose Almarante (3-5, 4.29 ERA) with first pitch at 7:02 PM.

Following their three-game set in Fargo, the Birds return home for a seven-game homestand, starting with four games against the Texas AirHogs, August 3-6.

