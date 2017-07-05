Canaries Much Improved as They Approach the Halfway Point

News Release

Kansas City, KS - While the Canaries will send just one player, RHP Dylan Thompson, to the American Association All-Star Game, the Birds are much improved this season as they approach the midpoint of the 2017 season.

At the plate, Canaries 1B Chris Jacobs' leads the Association in home runs with 13 and certainly would have been deserving of an All-Star nod. On the season, Jacobs is hitting .316/.416/.596, with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 33 RBI.

Jacobs is in the Top 20 in the American Association in batting average, Top 10 in RBI and on-base percentage and Top 5 in slugging percentage. In fact, Jacobs leads Kansas City's Kevin Keyes in every statistical hitting category, outside of RBI. Keyes was named to the 2017 All-Star Game over Jacobs.

OF Jabari Henry has also been terrific at the plate for the Canaries, hitting .304/.419/.527 with seven doubles and six home runs. Jacobs and Henry, along with Blake Schmit and Brett Marr, are the four Canaries' batters hitting over .290 on the season.

Burt Reynolds comes in at .288 and Ty Morrison at .276, putting six Canaries over the .275 mark. As a team, the Birds are hitting .267, almost 20 points better than last season's total.

Sioux Falls also has five more wins than they did at this point last season, with Mike Meyer keeping the Birds in contention for a playoff spot for the first time since 2010.

On the mound, the Birds are led by RHP Grady Wood, who leads the Canaries starting rotation with a 4-1 record and a 2.79 ERA. Wood has struck out 52 and walked just 13 in 58.0 innings pitch, another Canary who would have been deserving of an All-Star nod.

Wood has been especially terrific over his last six starts, with a 1.15 ERA. Over his last six starts, 39.0 innings pitched, Wood has struck out 39 and walked just nine batters, while allowing just five earned runs. Wood has also put together a quality start in five of his past six outings.

Bryce Morrow and Troy Marks have also been terrific over the last month for the Canaries rotation, with a 3.52 ERA and 3.08 ERA, respectively, in June.

Out of the bullpen, Dylan Thompson notched the Canaries' only All-Star nod, leading the team with a 0.40 ERA. In 22.1 innings pitched, Thompson has allowed just one earned run and struck out 17 batters.

James Jones and Andrew Woeck have also added some firepower out of the Canaries bullpen, with sub-3.00 ERAs. Jones has a 1.93 ERA in 16 appearances, while Woeck has a 2.49 ERA in 20 appearances. The two have combined for 58 strikeouts and just 15 walks over their combined 44.0 innings pitched.

As a team, the Canaries have a 3.99 ERA in June, much improved after a rough start to the season. The Birds have also been much improved in the field, with Dan Motl locking down centerfield with a 1.000 fielding percentage for the season.

The Canaries return to The Birdcage on July 7-9 when they take on the South Division-leading Wichita Wingnuts. And you won't want to miss Friday night's opener against the Wingnuts.

