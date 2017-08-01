Canaries Give up Seven Unanswered, Fall to RedHawks

News Release

Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries gave up seven unanswered runs to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks after the third inning, falling at Newman Outdoor Field to RedHawks, 8-7, in game one of the three-game set.

RedHawks starter Cody McPartland's shortest start of the season was just 1.1 innings coming into the Canaries matchup against Fargo and the Birds equaled that total, pouring on six runs on five hits over McPartland's 1.1 innings of work.

Jabari Henry drew a one out in the top of the first, and Burt Reynolds followed with a single, advancing Henry to second. Patrick Fiala followed with a double, scoring Henry and giving the Canaries a 1-0 lead before Chris Jacobs cleared the bases with a three-run homer, his 17th of the season, to extend Sioux Falls' lead to 3-0.

And after Joe Bircher allowed a leadoff home run to Devan Ahart in the bottom of the first, the Canaries came right back in the top of the second, knocking McPartland out after just 1.1 innings pitched, and tacking on two more runs.

Trey Vavra led off the frame and reached on a hit-by-pitch, advancing to second on Henry's one-out walk. Burt Reynolds' RBI single gave the Birds a 5-1 lead before Fiala's second double in as many innings extended the lead to 6-1.

Sioux Falls added another run to their lead in the top of the third on Ty Morrison's RBI single, scoring Aaron Gretz from second.

But the combination of Tyler Thompson and Trey McNutt out of Fargo-Moorhead's bullpen quieted the Birds' bats after Morrison's single, stranding four base runners and not allowing a run over the next four frames.

On the other side, Joe Bircher struggled against the RedHawks but managed to limit the damage and keep the Canaries in the lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.

On a hit and two errors, the RedHawks cut the Birds' lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the third, and Fargo added another in the bottom of the fourth on Ahart's RBI single to cut the lead to 7-4.

Bircher fired scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth, working around two hits and a hit-by-pitch, to keep the Birds in the lead before the rains came and pushed the RedHawks and Canaries into a weather delay, heading to the bottom of the seventh.

But after a 1.5-hour rain delay, the RedHawks rallied and tied things up against Dylan Thompson in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs on three hits and two walks.

And in the bottom of the eighth, Keury De La Cruz led off with a double, moved to third on Chris Grayson's groundout and scored on a wild pitch to give the RedHawks their first lead of the game.

The leadoff runner for the RedHawks reached in every inning against the Birds on Monday night, scoring five out of the eight times they reached.

In the top of the ninth, two Birds reached against Casey Weathers, but Weathers got Morrison to groundout to end the threat to nail down the save and give the RedHawks the victory.

The Canaries left 12 runners on base at the plate against the RedHawks, and four baserunners over the final three frames.

Nicco Blank takes the loss for the Birds, who fall to 31-36 on the year. Richie Tate picks up the win for the RedHawks, who move to 37-29 on the season.

The Canaries continue their three-game set in Fargo on Tuesday against the RedHawks. RHP Bryce Morrow (1-4, 5.53 ERA) will take the hill against the RedHawks in game two of the three game set, facing RHP Jose Almarante (3-5, 4.29 ERA) with first pitch at 7:02 PM.

Following their three-game set in Fargo, the Birds return home for a seven-game homestand, starting with four games against the Texas AirHogs, August 3-6.

