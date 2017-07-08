Canaries Early Offense Not Enough in Loss to Wichita

News Release

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries early offense was not enough, as they fell to the Wichita Wingnuts, 10-7, in front of the largest crowd of the season at Sioux Falls Stadium in 3,691.

The Canaries' pitching's first inning woes continued against the Wingnuts, as Wichita scored four runs in the top of the first inning against Joe Bircher, all of which came with two outs.

Two Wingnuts reached hit-by-pitch and a walk before Matt Chavez and Martin Media went back-to-back.

But the Birds would go back-to-back as well in the bottom of the inning on solo shots by Brett Marr and Jabari Henry to lead off the bottom of the first, cutting the deficit to two. Marr's leadoff home run was the first of his professional career.

Though Bircher settled down in the third, he'd give up a run in the third, allowing Wichita to extend their lead to 5-2.

Marr and Henry though, strung together back-to-back one-out doubles, to once again cut the deficit to two.

Bircher struck out Medina to strand two runners in the top of the fourth, before the Canaries would tie things up and take the lead in the bottom of the frame.

Aaron Gretz and Louis Mele led off the inning with singles, before Trey Vavra cut the deficit to one with a RBI groundout, and Dan Motl tied the game with a RBI single.

And just one batter later, Henry launched his second home run of the night to give the Birds a 7-5 lead. Henry finished the night 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and four RBI.

The Wingnuts would get one back against Bircher in the top of the fifth, with his pitch count topping 120 pitches, but Bircher would leave the game in line for the win.

Dylan Thompson, the Canaries' lone All-Star, relieved Bircher and worked a scoreless sixth, and Andrew Woeck relieved Thompson, working a scoreless seventh. In his second inning of work though, Woeck allowed a solo home run to Christian Stringer, and the Wingnuts tied the game at seven.

With the game tied heading into the ninth, Jose Ortega relieved Woeck, but Wichita teed off on his fastballs, scoring three runs on four hits to take a 10-7 lead.

Over the final five frames, Sioux Falls' bats fell silent, combining for just one hit and two base runners. And in the ninth, Seth Harvey sets the Canaries down in order, to give Wichita the victory.

Ortega takes the loss for the Birds, who fall to 20-26 on the season. For the Wingnuts, Mike Devine picks up the win, Harvey earns the save and the Wingnuts move to 34-13 on the season.

The Canaries continue their three-game set against the Wichita Wingnuts on Saturday sending RHP Bryce Morrow (1-3, 4.68 ERA) will take the hill for the Canaries, facing Wingnuts' RHP Alex Boshers (6-2, 3.87 ERA).

