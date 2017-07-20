Canaries Blow Late Lead, Fall to RedHawks

News Release

Sioux Falls, SD - Twice the Sioux Falls Canaries against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, but the Birds' couldn't rally one last time in the bottom of the ninth, falling to Fargo, 7-6, in front of 2,531 at Sioux Falls Stadium Wednesday night.

The Birds took an early lead against RedHawks LHP Will Solomon, stringing together three straight hits to open the bottom of the first inning. Brett Marr led off the inning with a single, and Jabari Henry followed with a double to put runners on second and third with nobody out.

Ty Morrison followed with a two-run single, extending his hitting streak to 11 games and giving the Canaries a 2-0 lead.

But Sioux Falls' lead was short lived, as the RedHawks tied things up on Charlie Valerio's two-run homer in the top of the second, and took the lead on Keury De La Cruz's solo home run to lead off the top of the third.

The RedHawks added another run in the top of the fifth, this time an unearned run charged to Bryce Morrow, taking advantage of two Canary errors.

Solomon settled down after the first inning, retiring 12 of the next 13 batters before running into some trouble in the bottom of the sixth.

A walk and a hit-by-pitch put runners on first and second against Solomon before Chris Jacobs launched an absolute moonshot over the left field wall to give the Birds a 5-4 lead.

Bryce Morrow finished his outing in line for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and tying his season-high with six strikeouts.

Andrew Woeck relieved Morrow in the seventh but gave up a solo home run to Yhoxian Medina to tie the game at five. Two more hits and a walk loaded the bases, but Dylan Thompson, who relieved Woeck with one out, got two groundouts to leave the bases loaded and keep the game tied at five.

Thompson got himself in another bases-loaded jam in the top of the eighth, but once again the Canaries' All-Star got out of the jam unscathed, getting De La Cruz to ground into a 1-6-3 double play.

Ty Morrison led off the bottom of the frame with a solo home run to give the Canaries the lead and a double, single and walk followed to load the bases against Tyler Thompson with just one out.

But Thompson got two strike outs to end the threat, and a two-out, two-run homer by Trever Adams off Jose Ortega in the top of the ninth once again gave the RedHawks the lead.

Casey Weathers entered in the bottom of the ninth for the second straight night, and while the Birds' did manage two base runners, Weathers struck out Burt Reynolds to leave the game-winning run on first base and give Fargo the victory.

Ortega takes the loss for the Canaries, who fall to 26-31 on the season. Tyler Thompson earns the win for the RedHawks, and Weathers picks up his eleventh save of the year for Fargo, who moves to 29-28 with the victory.

The Birds wrap up their three-game series against the RedHawks on Thursday night at 7:05 PM at Sioux Falls Stadium. RHP Grady Wood (5-1, 2.75 ERA) will take the hill for the Birds facing RedHawks' LHP Tyler Alexander (1-5, 3.16 ERA).

