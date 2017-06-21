Canaries\\" Bats Go Quiet as Saints Take Rubber Match

News Release

Sioux Falls, SD - The St. Paul Saints limited the Canaries to just five hits and took the rubber match against the Birds, 4-1, in front of the largest crowd of the season, 3,413, at Sioux Falls Stadium.

St. Paul took an early lead in the top of the second. Anthony Gallas led off the inning with a double, Tony Thomas followed with a single and Maxx Garrett knocked in a run on an RBI fielders' choice to give the Saints' a 1-0 lead.

Just an inning later though, the Canaries tied things up on Burt Reynolds' RBI double, scoring Brett Marr from first with two outs in the inning.

Bryce Morrow and Benji Waite kept each other's squads off the board till the sixth, when the Saints would retake the lead.

Brady Shoemaker hit a one-out double, and came around to score on Gallas' RBI single. Gallas finished the day 3-for-4 with a run and a RBI.

Morrow finished his quality start allowing two runs on six hits over six innings pitched, walking one and striking out a season-high four batters.

The Birds had their chances to tie things up or take the lead in the fifth, seventh and eighth, but Waite and the Saints' bullpen combined to strand seven Canary baserunners.

St. Paul tacked on another run on in the eighth, on Shoemaker's solo home run, and ninth, on Danny Oh's RBI double, to extend their lead to 4-1.

And in the ninth, Seth Rosin shut the Canaries down to pick up his seventh save.

Waite picks up the win, his first of the season for the Saints, and the Saints move to 21-11 on the season. Waite along with Caleb Theilbar, Vinny Nittoli and Rosin out of the bullpen, limited the Canaries to just one run on five hits.

Morrow takes the loss for Sioux Falls, dropping to 1-2 on the year. With the loss, the Canaries fall to 14-18 on the year.

After an off-day Thursday, the Canaries will be back in action starting Friday night at The Birdcage for a weekend series against the Salina Stockade. Grady Wood (2-1, 3.79 ERA) takes the mound for the Birds in game one of the series against Salina.

