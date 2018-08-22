Canaries Add Right-Hander Ogren

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries bolstered their pitching depth on Wednesday, announcing the signing of rookie right-hander Alex Ogren.

Ogren, who pitched at Division III St. Thomas this season, is expected to start Wednesday's game with St. Paul. Ogren will be used as an "opener" for the game, throwing the first couple innings of the game.

Ogren struck out 10 batters in 6.2 innings over six appearances his senior year with the Tommies in 2018 while working through shoulder injuries. The 23-year-old posted a 3.65 ERA his sophomore year in 2016, striking out 18 batters in 12.1 innings of work.

The Stillwater, Minn. native was all-conference in football, basketball, and baseball at Hill-Murray High School; he served as captain on the football and basketball teams.

In a corresponding move, the Birds released pitcher Chad Martin.

The Canaries and Saints meet for the last game of their series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. The Canaries' game-worn blue home uniforms will be raffled off to fans at the game. Birds fans can get their tickets at the Sioux Falls Stadium box office or by calling 336-6060.

