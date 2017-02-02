Canaries Add Bullpen Depth with Woeck Signing

February 2, 2017 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, SD- The Sioux Falls Canaries announced on Thursday morning that the organization has come to terms on a contract with RHP Andrew Woeck.

Woeck, 24, appeared in 35 games last season for the Frontier League's Washington WildThings, posting a 2-1 record and 3.30 ERA. The right-handed reliever allowed 22 runs while recording 46 strikeouts over 43 2/3 innings.

The Everett, Washington native was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 31st round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft. Woeck compiled a 1-2 record and 4.35 ERA while making 16 relief appearances for the Princeton Rays and Charlotte Stone Crabs. He allowed 11 runs while racking up 24 strikeouts over 20 2/3 innings in his lone minor league season.

"Andrew brings an experienced arm to the back end of our bullpen," said Canaries Field Manager Mike Myer. "He has been successful at every level he's been. I'm very excited to have him with us this season."

The Canaries originally acquired the rights to Woeck from the WildThings on January 19th in exchange for a player to be named later.

