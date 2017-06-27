Canadians fall to Everett

News Release

(Memorial Stadium - Everett, WA) - Joe Rosa had three hits and a tall, towering home run while Aquasox pitcher Michael Suarez allowed just two hits over his five innings of work to pace Everett to a 9-2 victory over the Vancouver Canadians on Monday night.

Vancouver starter Jose Espada allowed two runs over his 4 1/3 innings allowed three additional runners to reach base via walk. Espada left a fastball up in the zone that Aquasox 2B Joe Rosa crushed for his 4th home run of the season that gave Everett an early 2-0 lead.

The Canadians would bring it to within one in the top of the 4th inning when Michael Suarez uncorked a wild pitch with Cullen Large at third base. Large burst home safely to cut the lead to 2-1.

From there, it was all Everett as the home team would score seven of the game's next eight runs including Johnny Slater 3rd home run of the season to stop Vancouver's winning ways at three games. Each of the Canadians four relievers allowed at least one run including Miguel Burgos would couldn't escape the bottom of the 7th innings allowing three runs on two hits and a pair of walks.

The 9-2 final sees Vancouver fall to 8-4 (.667) on the season while the suddenly-surging Aquasox have now won three in a row and are back to .500 at 6-6.

