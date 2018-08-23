Canadians fall 15-6 to Tri-City on Wednesday night

(Gesa Stadium - Pasco, WA) - It was just one of those nights.

Vancouver pitching allowed a season-high 11 walks while the defense scuffled as well committing four errors as the Canadians fell 15-6 to Tri-City on Wednesday night out at Gesa Stadium.

Shortly after the Canadians opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning with RF Griffin Conine hitting an RBI single off Tri-City starter RHP Sam Keating, the Dust Devils struck for three in the home half of the inning as C Blake Hunt hit a two-run double off LHP Nick Allgeyer to give the Dust Devils a 3-1 lead.

Both teams would trade a run in the 2nd before things settled down until the bottom half of the 4th inning. Canadians reliever RHP Juan Nunez struggled mightily allowing five earned runs on one hit as a trio of walks combined with an intentional walk and a hit batter helped the Dust Devils extend their lead to 9-2 on just five hits to this point in the game.

Vancouver would claw back into the contest in the top of the 6th inning scoring four runs as Tri-City reliever LHP Omar Cruz walked the first four batters he faced giving the Canadians a chance to cut into a seven-run deficit. RHP John Guzman came in and quickly picked up two outs with a sacrifice fly from DH Chris Bec and a strikeout of C Yorman Rodriguez, but RF Griffin Conine smacked a two-run double that brought the C's within three as Conine's double made it 9-6 Tri-City.

That would be as close as the Canadians would get as walks continued to plague the pitching staff as Tri-City took advantage of 11 walks, four defensive errors, a hit batter and an intentional walk to go along with their 10 hits to pound Vancouver 15-6 taking the three-game series two-games-to-one.

Vancouver finishes the season series 5-7 (.417) against Tri-City and maintain a two-game lead in the North Division over Spokane who fell 2-1 at Everett. Both the Aquasox and Dust Devils moved to within 3 1/2 of Vancouver. The C's and Tribe both have 11 regular season games remaining while Everett and Tri-City will play an extra game in September to make up a lost game this past week due to air quality out at Gesa Stadium.

The Canadians now head home to open up an eight-game, nine-day homestand that starts on Thursday, August 23rd against the Boise Hawks (Colorado). The C's host Boise (Aug 23-27) and Everett (Aug 29-31) with tickets available at www.canadiansbaseball.com, by calling 604-872-5232 or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C. Note: The Canadians announced on Wednesday that Cliff Floyd has been replaced on Wednesday, August 29th at 7:05pm by former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero as part of the 2018 Superstar Series presented by Blakes benefitting The BC Sports Hall of Fame & Special Olympics.

