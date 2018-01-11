CANADIANS ANNOUNCE 2018 COACHING STAFF

News Release

First-year manager Dallas McPherson to lead defending Champions out at Scotiabank Field

(Vancouver, B.C.) - The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club is proud to announce the coaching staff that will lead the defending Northwest League Champions onto Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium in 2018.

Dallas McPherson has been named manager by the Toronto Blue Jays and will bring a mix of familiar faces and fresh insight for the upcoming season as longtime pitching coach Jim Czajkowski (sigh-cow-ski) returns alongside new hitting coach Aaron Mathews.

McPherson, 37, was selected in the 2nd Round of the 2001 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft and was twice named Minor League Baseball Player of the Year (2002, 2004) before making his Major League debut in September of 2004 with the Anaheim Angels. McPherson would play in parts of five Major League seasons before retiring with the Chicago White Sox in 2011.

Czajkowski returns to Vancouver for a fifth season as pitching coach with four of those campaigns ending in a Northwest League Championship (2011-2013, 2017). A former Major League pitcher (Colorado Rockies), Czajkowski has been one of the most stabilizing figures within the Canadians organization and brings the experience of a 12-year Minor League playing career with him in addition to his coaching efforts.

Mathews, 35, is a very familiar face within the Blue Jays organization having played seven seasons reaching Triple-A Las Vegas in both 2009 and 2010. Selected in the 19th Round of the 2004 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, Mathews is a former Oregon State Beavers (NCAA) standout and becomes just the second hitting coach since 2011 when the Toronto Blue Jays and Vancouver Canadians reached a Player Development Contract. Former hitting coach Dave Pano (2011-2017) now finds himself with the Lansing Lugnuts of the Midwest League.

The Toronto Blue Jays also announced that Michael Rendon has been named the Vancouver Canadians Athletic Trainer while Pat Rosanio returns for a second season as Strength & Conditioning Coach.

