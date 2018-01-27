CANADIANS & BLUE JAYS EXTEND PLAYER DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT

News Release

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club along with the Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club have announced a new four-year extension to a Player Development Contract that will extend a working partnership through the 2022 Northwest League season. The agreement was announced this morning by both Vancouver Canadians owner Jake Kerr and Toronto Blue Jays Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations & General Manager Ross Atkins.

The agreement ensures that the future of the Toronto Blue Jays will continue to be developed by the Vancouver Canadians organization which is coming off the 2017 Northwest League Championship, the franchise's 4th since affiliating with the Blue Jays (2011).

"Our relationship with the Toronto Blue Jays has been extremely successful both on and off the diamond. We are proud to continue developing the future of the Blue Jays and know that there is a special bond between our two organizations as we continue to celebrate and grow the game of professional baseball here in Canada," stated Jake Kerr as he announced the new agreement to a sold-out crowd at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver on Friday.

History: The Canadians and Blue Jays came together in 2011 and took the Northwest League by storm winning three consecutive Championships (2011-13) and again this past season (2017). In total, Vancouver has been to the post-season in five of the seven years since joining the Blue Jays organization going 19-7 (.731) overall and 11-3 (.786) at historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium... Led by Jake Kerr, partner Jeff Mooney and President Andy Dunn, the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club (2013) was named recipient of the John H. Johnson President's Trophy presented to the most complete franchise in Minor League Baseball. The C's have won this Northwest League distinction four (4) times since joining forces with the Toronto Blue Jays in addition to three Larry McPhail Awards (Community, Marketing & Media) and Executive of the Year (JC Fraser - 2014).

List of Vancouver Canadians to play in Major Leagues between 2011-2017: 2011: Andy Burns; Taylor Cole; Justin Nicolino; David Rollins; Aaron Sanchez; Noah Syndergaard 2012: Dan Norris; Roberto Osuna; Ian Parmley; Dalton Pompey; Carlos Ramirez; Marcus Stroman; Dwight Smith Jr. 2013: Matt Dermody 2014: Franklin Barreto; Miguel Castro; Jairo Labourt; Tim Locastro; Tim Mayza; Richard Urena;

