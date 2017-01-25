Canadian Midfielder Desiree Scott to Play for FC Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (Jan. 25, 2017) - Earlier today, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced the Canadian subsidized players for the 2017 season. Midfielder Desiree Scott will once again be returning to FC Kansas City as part of that announcement.

Nicknamed, the Destroyer, Scott has been an integral part of any midfield she has lined up in. Scott was one of the original members of the Blues, having been allocated to the team in 2013. After spending two seasons with Notts County of the Women's Super League, Scott returned to Kansas City in 2016. She has made 34 appearances with the team, starting in each one.

Scott has made 118 appearances with the Canadian Women's National team, starting 84. She was a member of both Bronze medal winning Olympic teams in 2012 and 2016 and the 2015 Women's World Cup Team.

