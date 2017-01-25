Canadian Midfielder Desiree Scott to Play for FC Kansas City
January 25, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - FC Kansas City News Release
KANSAS CITY (Jan. 25, 2017) - Earlier today, the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced the Canadian subsidized players for the 2017 season. Midfielder Desiree Scott will once again be returning to FC Kansas City as part of that announcement.
Nicknamed, the Destroyer, Scott has been an integral part of any midfield she has lined up in. Scott was one of the original members of the Blues, having been allocated to the team in 2013. After spending two seasons with Notts County of the Women's Super League, Scott returned to Kansas City in 2016. She has made 34 appearances with the team, starting in each one.
Scott has made 118 appearances with the Canadian Women's National team, starting 84. She was a member of both Bronze medal winning Olympic teams in 2012 and 2016 and the 2015 Women's World Cup Team.
FC Kansas City is a founding member and proud two-time champion of the National Women's Soccer League. Fans can keep up-to-date on the most recent club news by following the Blues' official Twitter account (@FCKansasCity).
--FCKansasCity.com--m this list
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 25, 2017
- Forward Christine Sinclair Returns to Thorns FC as Canadian - Portland Thorns FC
- Canadian Midfielder Desiree Scott to Play for FC Kansas City - FC Kansas City
- Sky Blue FC Allocated Kailen Sheridan as Canadian Subsidized Player - Sky Blue FC
- NWSL Announces Canadian Subsidized Players for 2017 - NWSL
- Diana Matheson Named Canadian Subsidized Player for 2017 - Seattle Reign FC
- Houston Dash Goalkeeper Bianca Henninger Named to Mexico Roster For - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.