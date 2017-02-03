Can-Am Announces 2017 International Series

Augusta, NJ - The Can-Am League and Commissioner Miles Wolff announced today that for the third consecutive year, Can-Am clubs will take on international squad during the regular season. For the 2017 season, the Cuban National Team and South Korean independent club Yeoncheon Miracle will provide the opposition for Can-Am teams from June 8th to 29th.

"Over the past two seasons, the Can-Am League has led the way in showcasing the varied, exciting styles of baseball played across the world to North American fans," Wolff said. "We're looking forward to welcoming our Cuban opponents back to Canada and the United States, as well as getting a look at a South Korean team for the first time."

Yeoncheon will be making their first trip to North America, taking the spot that the Shikoku Island All-Stars had in the first two seasons on Can-Am international play. The Yeoncheon Miracle are located approximately 30 miles north of Seoul. The Miracle were just founded in 2015 and are looking to take a step up in competition this year. The Yeoncheon Miracle will visit the Miners to open their tour June 9-11.

This will be the Cuban National Team's second tour of the Can-Am League. Last year, Cuba went 11-9 against Can-Am teams, including a three-game sweep of the Miners back on June 21-23. Cuba will visit Skylands Stadium from June 19-21.

