Camper, Broadhurst Bros Help Monsters Down Hogs

February 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - Carter Camper tallied the game-winning goal late in the second period, and Terry and Alex Broadhurst each found twine to propel the Cleveland Monsters to a 3-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs at the BMO Harris Bank Center Tuesday night. Rockford's loss stretches its losing streak to three consecutive games.

With the game tied at one, Camper notched Cleveland's second go-ahead goal at 17:45 of the middle frame when he deposited a pass from Jordan Schroeder past Rockford's J.F. Berube. The teams then played scoreless hockey until 19:18 of the final stanza, when Alex Broadhurst added an empty-net goal to seal the win.

Terry Broadhurst opened the game's scoring fewer than five minutes into the affair, but Rockford's Henrik Samuelsson, who was playing in his first game in an IceHogs sweater, recorded his first goal of the season to even the score at one. Samuelsson dished to Highmore behind the net before wheeling around to the front to receive a return backhanded feed on a give-and-go play and fire a shot into the top corner.

Berube stonewalled 27 of 29 pucks, while Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks turned away 29 of 30 shots for his fourth win in his last five appearances.

Next Home Game: Saturday, Feb. 17 vs. Cleveland Monsters (6 p.m.)

Rockford completes the back end of a two-game home set against Cleveland with a 6 p.m. tilt on Saturday. The contest is the second of three "Our Town, Our Team" bobblehead giveaways, with the first 2,500 fans receiving a free bobblehead of Toronto Raptors guard, Fred VanVleet (presented by Rock Valley Culligan). Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.