December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
Campbell and Hensick Power Reign Over Roadrunners to Open Road Trip Goaltender Jack Campbell made 38 saves and forward T.J. Hensick scored twice to send the Ontario Reign over the Tucson Roadrunner 4-2 Sunday evening at Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. The win opens a five-game road trip for the Reign.
Forward Michael Mersch gave the Reign an early 1-0 lead 4:35 into the contest, slipping a shot under Roadrunners goalie Hunter Miksa. Defenseman Sean Walker and forward Mike Amadio registered assists.
Less than two minutes later, forward Justin Auger made it 2-0 for the Reign, snapping a shot past Miska from the left-wing circle at 6:21. Forward Jamie Devane and defenseman Stepan Falkovsky picked up assists. The Roadrunners turned up the pressure in the second period and were rewarded with their opening goal of the contest at 12:32 when defenseman Kyle Capobiano completed a 2-on-2 rush.
Reign forward T.J. Hensick responded with 1:44 left in the second frame firing a shot around a screening Brett Sutter. No assist awarded. Moments into the third period, Hensick struck again for his second goal of the game. Defenseman Zac Leslie and forward Matt Luff help on Hensick\'s third goal of the season 49 seconds into the final frame.
Roadrunners forward Jens Looke chips away at the deficit at 4:53 with his second goal of the season. The Ontario Reign continue a five-game road trip Tuesday, December 5 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 6:00 and move on to battle the Texas Stars and San Antonio Rampage.
The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Friday, December 15 against the Stockton Heat at 7:00 for Throwback Night.
